Тональность

G I don't want a lot for Christmas C There is just one thing I need and I Don't care about the presents Cm Underneath the Christmas tree G I don't need to hang my stocking There upon the fireplace C Santa Claus won't make me happy Cm With a toy on Christmas Day [Chorus] G B I just want you for my own Em Cm More than you could ever know G E7 Make my wish come true Am D7 G All I want for Christmas is you Em C D You, baby [Verse 2] G Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas C I won't even wish for snow and I I'm just going to keep on waiting Cm Underneath the mistletoe G I won't make a list and send it To the North Pole for Saint Nick C I won't even stay awake to Cm Hear those magic reindeer click [Chorus] G B 'Cause I just want you here tonight Em Cm Holding on to me so tight G E7 What more can I do? Am D7 G Baby, all I want for Christmas is you Em C D You, baby [Bridge] B Oh, all the lights are shining Em So brightly everywhere B And the sound of children's Em Laughter fills the air Cm And everyone is singing G E7 I hear those sleigh bells ringing Am Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? D Won't you please bring my baby to me? [Verse 3] G Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas C This is all I'm asking for I just want to see my baby Cm Standing right outside my door [Chorus] G B Oh, I just want you for my own Em Cm More than you could ever know G E7 Make my wish come true Am D7 D Baby, all I want for Christmas is... [Outro] G Em C D You baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby [Outro (Fade Out)] G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby G Em C D All I want for Christmas is you, baby