Песня

Carey Mariah All I Want For Christmas Is You

Инструмент

Сторисы

Бой

Аккорды

Тональность

				G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
                                    C
There is just one thing I need and I
Don't care about the presents
Cm
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
C
 Santa Claus won't make me happy
Cm
With a toy on Christmas Day
 
 
[Chorus]
G                         B
I just want you for my own
Em                           Cm
More than you could ever know
G                     E7
Make my wish come true
Am             D7           G
All I want for Christmas is you
Em C    D
   You, baby
 
 
[Verse 2]
    G
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
                                C
I won't even wish for snow and I
I'm just going to keep on waiting
Cm
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
C
 I won't even stay awake to
Cm
Hear those magic reindeer click
 
 
[Chorus]
       G                           B
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em                       Cm
Holding on to me so tight
G                  E7
What more can I do?
      Am             D7           G
Baby, all I want for Christmas is you
Em C    D
   You, baby
 
 
[Bridge]
   B
Oh, all the lights are shining
   Em
So brightly everywhere
B
 And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Cm
  And everyone is singing
G                   E7
 I hear those sleigh  bells ringing
Am
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need?
          D
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
 
 
[Verse 3]
    G
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
                          C
This is all I'm asking for
I just want to see my baby
Cm
Standing right outside my door
 
 
[Chorus]
    G                         B
Oh, I just want you for my own
Em                           Cm
More than you could ever know
G                  E7
 Make my wish come true
      Am             D7        D
Baby, all I want for Christmas is...
 
 
[Outro]
G   Em C D
 You     baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
 
 
[Outro (Fade Out)]
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
G              Em           C    D
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
Какой бой?
Помогите начинающим выбрать бой для этой песни
Выберите бой и нажмите кнопку Голосовать
Проголосова 1 челове

Еще песни

Песни Новое Избранное Аккорды Настроить